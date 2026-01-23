‘The Elysian Field’ and ‘Bapya’ win top PIFF awards as festival concludes

Pune: Veteran actors Biswajit Chatterjee, Farida Jalal, and Asha Kale were honoured with the PIFF Distinguished Award for lifetime contribution to Indian cinema on the concluding day of the 24th Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) at Balgandharva Rangmandir on Thursday. Legendary violinist and composer Amar Haldipur received the S.D. Burman International Award for his exceptional service to music. Farida-Jalal

Prashant Sajanikar, joint director, Maharashtra Film Stage and Cultural Development Corporation (MFSCDC), highlighted the festival’s contribution to Maharashtra’s cultural landscape, emphasising the state government’s continued support for filmmakers and cinematic arts.

Haldipur said, “Music is never the work of one individual. I accept the award on behalf of everyone who has shaped my journey.” Asha expressed gratitude to audiences for their support throughout her career, while Biswajit reminisced about his transition from Bengali to Hindi cinema, and Farida described the honour as “immensely valuable, priceless in its essence”.

The Elysian Field, directed by Pradip Kurbah and produced by Morjina Kurbah, Arpana Kurbah, and Jova Kurbah, received the state government’s “Prabhat” best international film award, along with a cash prize of ₹10 lakh, to be shared equally by the director and producers.

Laura Wandel won the “Prabhat” best international film director award of ₹5 lakh for Adam’s Sake. A special mention certificate was awarded to Lost Land’s producers Stephane Lhoest, Delphine Tomson, and Marie-Ange Luciani.

In the Marathi film segment, the “Sant Tukaram” best international Marathi film award with a cash prize of ₹5 lakh was awarded to “Bapya”, directed and produced by Sameer Tewari and Muktal Telang. The PIFF Best Film Director Award of ₹25,000 went to Santosh Davakhar for Gondhal.

Acting honours included the PIFF Best Actor Award for Girish Kulkarni (Bapya) and PIFF Best Actress Award for Rajshri Deshpande (Bapya). The best cinematographer award went to Amalendu Chaudhary (Gondhal), while Iravati Karnik received the best screenplay award for Toh Ti Ani Fuji.

The festival, held from January 15 to 22, and organised by Pune Film Foundation, state department of cultural affairs and Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari, Mumbai attracted films from 103 countries, with 130 films selected for screening,