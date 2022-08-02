Thieves drill hole in wall from a school next door, loot jewellery store in Pune
Thieves looted a jewellery shop in Pune’s Kondhwa area by drilling a hole in the common wall between a school, and the shop, said officials.
The incident took place between 8:30 pm on July 30 and 10:00 am on July 31. Gold, silver ornaments of worth ₹311,400 were stolen from New Khemande Jewellers, Undri chowk Kondhwa.
According to police officials, the thieves drilled a hole in the common wall shared with a school. Empty boxes were strewn around the shop and there was a hole in the wall. The DVR box of the CCTV cameras was also stolen so that police could not get CCTV footages.
Malamsingh Rathod, owner of New Khemande Jewellers filed a complaint. According to Rathod, as per his routine schedule he shut the shop on Saturday and went home.
The complainant stated that none of his employees are permitted to sleep in the shop and the adjacent school was not in use. The thieves took advantage of this.
Police Inspector Jagannath Anandrao Jankar said, as per the complaint we have registered an FIR under sections 454 (house-breaking in order to commit offence), 457 (house-breaking by night in order to commit offence) and 380 (Theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code at Kondhwa police station and further investigation is going on.
Police further said that, as the DVR was also stolen it is difficult to collect CCTV footages, hence police are now looking at other CCTVs installed in the same area to get footages.
