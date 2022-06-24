Thieves target warkaris, steal gold valuables worth ₹10.36 lakh
Pune: The Pimpri–Chinchwad police commissionerate has recorded 19 cases of theft of gold ornaments and valuables from 40 warkaris on June 21 and June 22 during the annual palkhi pilgrimage under Chakan, Dehu road and Dighi police stations.
A woman warkari was robbed in Vishrantwadi on Wednesday. Pradeep Jaisingh Patil (51) of Chinchwad lodged a complaint with Dehu road police station stating that some unidentified thieves stole his gold chain worth ₹12,000 while he was taking darshan of Sant Tukaram palki near Puna gate service road on Tuesday.
The police have booked four persons in this regard. In the second case, Namdeo Tukaram Patil (31) complained to the police that his gold chain worth ₹45,000 was snatched by unidentified persons while he was taking palanquin darshan on Tuesday.
A woman warkari stated that her gold chain worth ₹52,000 was snatched during the darshan on Tuesday. Vivekanand Dhondiram Jangam (53) said that his gold chain worth ₹32,000 was snatched during the darshan by unidentified thieves on Tuesday.
Similarly, Suhas Keshav Kardil (55) stated that he was robbed of his gold chain worth ₹32,000 on Tuesday. Rohidas Ramdas Dudhawkar (60) lodged a complaint with Alandi police stating that unidentified thieves relieved him of his gold chain worth ₹15,000 on Tuesday while another woman lodged a complaint that her gold mangalsutra worth ₹47,500 was stolen by thieves on Wednesday.
Ten cases were lodged at Dighi police station where gold valuables, including chains worth ₹over 8 lakh, were stolen. At Alandi police station, a 51-year-old lodged a case saying that his gold chain worth ₹50,000 was stolen on Wednesday.
