Third cheating case against Gosavi lodged at Wanowrie police station

PUNE The Pune Police have lodged a third FIR against K P Gosavi at the Wanowrie police station, officials said on Sunday. In the latest case, Gosavi has been charged under IPC sections 420, 409, 506 (2), 120 (b) and Arms Act 3 (25), after a complainant alleged that an offence took place on November 13, 2018, near Krome Mall chowk in Hadapsar and at the Sanpada-based office of Gosavi.

This is the third case against Gosavi, with the earlier two being a 2018 case registered at Faraskhana police station and one registered on Friday by the Cantonment police.

In the Wanowrie case, Gosavi, his company and one more associate, name not specified have been booked after Prakash Manikrao Waghmare (48), a resident of Mohammadwadi lodged a complaint.

According to the FIR, the complainant and two of his friends met K P Gosavi of Gosavi International, the owner of the company on November 13, 2018. The accused and two others, of identified as Kusum Gaikwad, who had an office near Bombay Garage in Camp, told the complainant that he would get a lucrative job abroad, and took ₹55,000 in cash. He was later asked to deposit ₹90,000 in an SBI account. The accused paid ₹1.45 lakh to the accused during his dealings, the complaint states.

According to the police, Gosavi took the money and instead provided an incomplete document related to travel to Malaysia. When the complainant went to the office seeking a refund, he was threatened at gunpoint by the accused.

Inspector Deepak Lagad of Wanowrie police said, “A case has been lodged against Gosavi and others and is being investigated. He has cheated three persons for ₹1.55 lakh and even threatened them,” he said.

Gosavi was arrested on Thursday in Pune in a case of cheating dating back to 2018.

Gosavi is also a key witness of the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) in the case against drugs seized on a cruise ship, in which Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan was arrested. Aryan Khan has been released on bail.