Home / Cities / Pune News / Though BJP comes to power in state, no celebrations at Pune party office
pune news

Though BJP comes to power in state, no celebrations at Pune party office

Party leaders said that they had been directed to get banners made but stopped midway after learning that Eknath Shinde had been sworn in as chief minister
A senior party worker said, “With most of our office-bearers in Mumbai, we cannot have any celebrations.” Sources said that the party would celebrate when other BJP ministers take oath. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
A senior party worker said, “With most of our office-bearers in Mumbai, we cannot have any celebrations.” Sources said that the party would celebrate when other BJP ministers take oath. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Jul 01, 2022 09:49 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is used to celebrating the smallest of wins, for the first time ever, party workers did not hold any celebrations in the city despite the BJP coming to power in Maharashtra. In the past, the BJP city office celebrated the party’s victory in the Rajya Sabha (RS) as well as in the legislative council. The party’s victory in some other state, too, was celebrated. But this time around, there was no revelry even though the party along with the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) emerged victorious.

When asked, BJP city unit president Jagdish Mullik avoided comment and only said, “I am in Mumbai and will talk later.”

It is felt though that all BJP workers and office-bearers were expecting Devendra Fadnavis to become the chief minister and when all of a sudden, the party’s central leadership directed him to take charge as deputy chief minister, the rank and file of the party was shocked.

A few office-bearers on condition of anonymity admitted that they, too, were shocked and nervous about this decision. Other leaders on condition of anonymity said that they had been directed to get banners made but stopped midway after learning that Eknath Shinde had been sworn in as chief minister. So much so that some office-bearers had even readied video clips to be circulated on social media after Fadnavis became the CM but in vain.

A senior party worker said, “With most of our office-bearers in Mumbai, we cannot have any celebrations.” Sources said that the party would celebrate when other BJP ministers take oath.

Earlier, BJP members had planned celebrations after Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation. Later however, leaders from the city demanded that the celebrations be delayed till after formation of the government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.

    Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate

    This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.

  • Mahesh Choudhary, 45, went missing on April 4, 2007 and the case was registered five days later, after his son, Rakesh Choudhary, then 22, filed a missing complaint. (Representation purpose)

    Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait

    Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.

  • DFS chief Atul Garg said, “The addition of 89 new firefighting vehicles will help us improve our response time across Delhi”. (Photo by Amal KS /Hindustan Times)

    89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations

    The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.

  • Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. (ANI FILE)

    ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

    Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.

  • A MCD official said enforcement teams seized 689.01 kg of plastic items and issued 368 challans on Friday.

    Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics

    Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out