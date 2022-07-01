Though BJP comes to power in state, no celebrations at Pune party office

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is used to celebrating the smallest of wins, for the first time ever, party workers did not hold any celebrations in the city despite the BJP coming to power in Maharashtra. In the past, the BJP city office celebrated the party’s victory in the Rajya Sabha (RS) as well as in the legislative council. The party’s victory in some other state, too, was celebrated. But this time around, there was no revelry even though the party along with the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) emerged victorious.

When asked, BJP city unit president Jagdish Mullik avoided comment and only said, “I am in Mumbai and will talk later.”

It is felt though that all BJP workers and office-bearers were expecting Devendra Fadnavis to become the chief minister and when all of a sudden, the party’s central leadership directed him to take charge as deputy chief minister, the rank and file of the party was shocked.

A few office-bearers on condition of anonymity admitted that they, too, were shocked and nervous about this decision. Other leaders on condition of anonymity said that they had been directed to get banners made but stopped midway after learning that Eknath Shinde had been sworn in as chief minister. So much so that some office-bearers had even readied video clips to be circulated on social media after Fadnavis became the CM but in vain.

A senior party worker said, “With most of our office-bearers in Mumbai, we cannot have any celebrations.” Sources said that the party would celebrate when other BJP ministers take oath.

Earlier, BJP members had planned celebrations after Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation. Later however, leaders from the city demanded that the celebrations be delayed till after formation of the government.