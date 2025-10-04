Three booked for illegal dumping of waste in Moshi

The Bhosari MIDC police have registered an offence against three people for illegal dumping of industrial and domestic waste in the Moshi area. According to a complaint filed by Alhat, several private vehicles were found dumping untreated waste in the area during the night. (HT PHOTO)

The complaint has been given by Yogesh Sopan Alhat (42), deputy engineer of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), said the officials on Saturday.

“An offence was registered on September 30 under sections 272, 280, 292 of the Indian Penal Code, The Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act of 1974, and The Environment (Protection) Act, 1986,” said senior police inspector Ganesh Jamdar, attached to MIDC Bhosari police station.

Police have identified one accused, Pankaj Jadhav, a resident of Moshi, and the identity of the other two accused is yet to be established. The trio was allegedly dumping industrial and domestic waste along the 90-metre-wide road and quarry areas in Moshi, creating a serious environmental and public health hazard.

Jadhav was caught dumping waste near the Moshi stretch on August 6. Attempts by municipal staff to intercept other vehicles failed as the drivers fled the scene, read the complaint.

According to a complaint filed by Alhat, several private vehicles were found dumping untreated waste in the area during the night. The vehicles—bearing registration numbers MH14 JL 2850, MH14 HU 9033, MH14 KA 2225, MH43 E 4843, MH14 DM 3433, and MH14 CP 3377 were allegedly bringing mixed waste from outside the PCMC limits.

The illegal dumping came to light following repeated complaints from local residents and elected representatives.

“Despite continuous public awareness, private vehicles are seen unloading hazardous waste, causing severe environmental pollution,” said Alhat.

A joint inspection conducted by PCMC’s environment and health departments on September 25, 2025, revealed heaps of untreated domestic, industrial, and hazardous waste dumped along the roadside.

Such waste generates toxic leachate, contaminating groundwater and spreading infectious diseases among humans and animals, they said.