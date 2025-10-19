Three booked for issuing fake lab reports using Karad doctor’s credentials

PUNE: The Vaduj police late evening Wednesday registered a case against three unidentified persons from Dr B J Katkar Hospital in Vaduj, Satara, for allegedly forging the signature and registration number of a qualified MD pathologist from Karad to issue fake medical reports.

According to the FIR, Dr Sandeep Mohanrao Yadav, 52, a qualified pathologist who runs Datta Pathology Laboratory in Karad since 2006, filed a complaint after discovering that his name and credentials had been misused on five fabricated laboratory reports of Dr B J Katkar Hospital.

Dr Yadav holds an MBBS and MD in pathology and is registered with the Maharashtra Medical Council. “The malpractice came to light on September 27, 2025, when Dr Yadav was contacted by Dr Mona Lambodar from Bullet Health Care Services, on behalf of Bajaj Allianz Insurance. She emailed him reports of five patients from Dr B J Katkar Hospital—Saurabh Kokare, Hemant Devkar, Mahesh Yadav, Kesar Waghmode, and Pratik Kadam—for verification,” read the FIR.

Dr Yadav said, “Upon reviewing, the reports were found to contain my name, registration number, and a forged signature, along with the hospital’s stamp, even though I had no association with the hospital and had not certified any of the tests.”

As per the complaint, the reports were prepared by the hospital’s laboratory staff, who prepared fake documents to pass them off as genuine, misleading both patients and insurance authorities, said assistant police inspector, Ghanshyam Babasaheb Sonawane attached to the Vaduj police station.

API Sonawane said, “Based on Dr Yadav’s complaint, we have booked three unidentified persons from the hospital’s laboratory and administration under section 33 of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act 1961; and sections 336 (2), 336 (3), 340 (2), 318 (2) and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.”