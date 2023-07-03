Three booked for death of IT professional in Pune

Three persons have been booked for the death of an IT professional who fell from the fifth floor of a building in Moshi, Pimpri-Chinchwad. The accused have been identified as Sagar Gadhawe 29, Suhas Gadhawe 23, and Mangesh Walunj 26, all residents of Chikhali. Initially, police registered an accidental death case at MIDC Bhosari police station. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The deceased Mithilesh Langote 30, died on May 21 this year when he fell from the balcony of a building, said police.

According to police, during the investigation, the three accused informed that they were consuming alcohol with the deceased before the mishap.

However, after relatives of the Langote filed a complaint accusing foul play, cops initiated a further inquiry into this case.

As per police information, the four were having liquor, when a trivial argument escalated into a fist fight and the accused assaulted Langote during the incident. The trio even locked the door, so that Langote would not escape. In order to save himself, the deceased tried to jump off the balcony to the terrace of a neighbouring flat, misjudged the distance, and fell down.

A case has been registered at MIDC Bhosari police station under IPC sections 304(2),323,504, and 34 and further investigation is underway.