Three booked for violating tenant verification protocol

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 30, 2025 11:42 PM IST

Loni Kalbhor police have registered cases against three house owners who failed to comply with mandatory tenant information submission protocols

PUNE: The Loni Kalbhor Police have registered cases against three house owners who failed to comply with mandatory tenant information submission protocols.

Loni Kalbhor police have registered cases against three house owners who failed to comply with mandatory tenant information submission protocols. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Loni Kalbhor police have registered cases against three house owners who failed to comply with mandatory tenant information submission protocols. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

A special operation was carried out by the Loni Kalbhor police on Wednesday, under which two teams were formed who visited hotels, lodges, and crowded places tasked with tenant verification.

During these inspections, three landlords were found to have rented out their premises without submitting the requisite tenant details to the police, a legal obligation intended to help law enforcement maintain public safety. As a result, cases were registered against them.

Accused have been identified as Dilip Aiginath Takik (33) Saroja Pratap Jadhav (49) both are from Kadmak wasti and Shivaji Sudam Kambale (60) from Swami Vivekanand Nagar.

Senior police Inspector Rajendra Panhale, who is overseeing the drive, confirmed the registration of the cases and emphasized that similar action will be taken against other defaulters.

“Tenant verification is not just a formality—it plays a crucial role in preventing crime and maintaining law and order,” he said. “We appeal to all landlords to cooperate and submit accurate details of their tenants at the earliest.”

Cases have been filed at Loni Kalbhor police station against the respective landlord under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

