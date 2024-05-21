Three coaches of Pune Metro line 3 to arrive in city by end-May

PUNE: Three coaches of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (PMRDA’s) metro line 3 from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar are expected to arrive in the city by the end of this month. Following their arrival, the coaches will undergo rigorous testing and trials in the coming month to ensure their readiness for public use after which, the PMRDA is expecting a trial run next month. Three coaches of PMRDA’s Metro line 3 from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar are expected to arrive in Pune by end of May. (HT FILE)

Umesh Mallawat, executive engineer of the PMRDA, said, “At present, we have completed 55% of the work on metro line 3. These coaches are expected to arrive in Pune next month. The first lot is of three coaches. Upon arrival, we will check at the metro depot to confirm their operational efficiency and safety.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The construction of the three metro coaches was completed in Chennai, where they also underwent a thorough inspection last month. These coaches are expected to arrive in Pune within the next 15 days. Upon arrival, they will be subjected to further checks at the metro depot to confirm their operational efficiency and safety. Once these evaluations are completed, the PMRDA plans to commence trial runs, marking a crucial step toward the project’s completion and eventual launch of metro line 3 for Punekars.

The metro line 3 from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar is a major undertaking, stretching 23.5 kilometres and featuring 23 stations including Hinjewadi, Megha Police, Wipro Chowk, Shivaji Chowk, Wakad Flyover, Balewadi Stadium, Vidyapeeth Chowk, AIR Kendra and Shivajinagar Court. The new transit route aims to provide seamless and efficient transportation options to commuters, significantly reducing travel time between these key areas. At Shivajinagar, the new line will integrate with the existing lines 1 and 2 of the Pune Metro, facilitating broader connectivity across the city.

The metro line 3 project is being undertaken by the PMRDA under a public-private partnership (PPP) model wherein the Tata Group and Siemens have formed a special purpose vehicle (SPV), Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited, to execute the project.

To support the metro line 3, a dedicated depot has been established on 55 acres of MIDC land in Hinjewadi. This depot will serve as the central hub for maintenance and operations, ensuring the smooth functioning of the metro services.

In the month of April, Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited workers initiated the launch of 8.5-metre-wide segments for the construction of a double-decker viaduct on the metro line 3 on Ganesh Khind Road toward Pune University. The 1.6 km viaduct will connect Aundh Road and RBI Chowk.

To expedite the launch of girders and facilitate the construction of additional pillars for the metro line 3, significant traffic route alterations have been enforced since May 4. These changes aim to ease congestion between Veer Chaphekar Chowk (Agriculture College - Mhasoba Gate) and Shimla Office (IMD) as well as the surrounding areas.

Over the past two years, significant progress has been made on the physical infrastructure of the Pune Metro, with the erection of pillars now complete. This foundational work sets the stage for the final phases of construction and testing, bringing the project closer to its anticipated launch.