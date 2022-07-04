Three held by Pune police in theft case, 60 tola gold recovered

The police have arrested three in connection with a theft at a housing society in Bibwewadi and recovered 60 tola gold worth ₹30 lakh from them on Sunday.

The incident took place on June 20.

The accused have been identified as Mustafa Shakil Ansari, a resident of Kondhwa; Junaid Rizwan Saif (29), resident of Sherkhan Chawl, Kondhwa and Haidar Kallu Shaikh (31) a resident of Vaswadi in Latur district, according to deputy commissioner of police (DCP-Zone V) Namrata Patil.

The three were produced in a local court and have been remanded to police custody.

The three were arrested by the police while investigating a case of house break-in and theft at a house in Soba Savera Apartment Bibwewadi. A case has been registered at the Bibwewadi police station after the theft was reported.

The accused had managed to flee with the gold and other ornaments from the locked house. The cost of the gold was estimated to be around ₹30 lakh, the police said.

The police first arrested Ansari, who is a history of house break cases and has 10 similar cases registered against him in different parts of Pune city. Hyderabad police have also registered two more cases against Ansari. However, for the last two years, he is not associated with any criminal activities said, Patil.

Ansari led the police to the other two persons who were involved in the act. One of them was arrested in the Latur district and another was arrested from Kondhwa, police said.

“As per instructions of the seniors, a team was formed and they checked the CCTV footage from the area and accordingly the accused were arrested,” said officials.

Police said Ansari had kept the valuables in a water tank and compressor of a refrigerator and was planning to sell these valuables.