Three held in case related to cyber fraud

Three people were arrested by Pimpri Chinchwad police on Friday for deceiving three youths by creating their bank accounts and offering them jobs, with the intention of using the accounts in cyber fraud. During his interrogation, he confirmed that he gave Kadam and Suraj Khedekar from Mumbai access to the bank accounts. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Rohit Patadiya, Vishal Kadam, and Ramjan Sadik Chauhan.

During the investigation of a case of share market fraud of ₹ 67.69 lakh which was reported in cyber police station in November 2024, police came to know that the fraud money was received by Samarth Enterprise and RS Enterprises which was owned by Patadiya.

After technical analysis, police arrested Patadiya. During his interrogation, he confirmed that he gave Kadam and Suraj Khedekar from Mumbai access to the bank accounts. Accordingly, police formed two teams and arrested Kadam from Mumbai.

Officials informed that Kadam confessed that he had committed the crime. Police are on the lookout for Khedekar.

Meanwhile, police came to know that accused Chauhan had contacted some workers from Rajasthan on social media. By offering them jobs he called them to Lonavla and made arrangements to stay at a villa.

Pravin Swami, assistant police inspector at Cyber Cell Pimpri Chinchwad Police said, “By luring them with job offers Chauhan brought them to Lonavla, where he has planning to open bank accounts.”

The accused Kadam was bearing all the financial costs of these people. Police have seized current bank accounts, Aadhar cards and Udyam certificates from Chauhan.