Three killed, one injured in accident on Pune-Nashik Highway

Three persons were killed and one injured in an accident involving a car, a container and a tempo near Manchar on the Pune-Nashik highway on Saturday morning, police officials said. The accident took place near Bhorarwadi, Tambade Mala. (HT PHOTO)

The deceased have been identified as Aniket Dhyaneshwar Bhambhure (32), Rohidas Laxman Rakshe (33) and Virendra Vijay Kadam (29) from Rajgurunagar in Khed.

The accident took place near Bhorarwadi, Tambade Mala.

According to the police, a speeding car heading towards Pune overtook a stationary container and hit a divider after losing control of the vehicle, jumped to the adjacent Nashik lane and hit a truck coming from the wrong direction. The truck, later, crossed the divider and hit the stationary container on the opposite lane.

The car caught fire due to the impact and its three passengers died and one managed to get out of the vehicle and survived.

Arun Phuge, inspector, Manchar Police Station, said, “A case has been registered against the unknown car driver.”

Vehicular movement on the Pune-Nashik Road was disrupted before Pune Rural Police removed the vehicles and cleared the highway for traffic.

A case has been registered at Manchar police station under relevant sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act.