Three lawyers from Pune granted anticipatory bail in assault case

Additional sessions judge Madhuri M Deshpande, on March 16, granted anticipatory bail to three lawyers - Vipul Dushing, Ravindra Pawar and Saurabh Dabhade booked by the Vadgaon Maval police in an assault case.

Additional public prosecutor Premkumar Agarwal had filed a complaint in connection with the alleged assault incident.

The prosecution in its submission before the court had stated that the accused advocates, on March 11, abused him, held the collar of his shirt and scuffled with him. Again, when the complainant came out of the court during a break, they abused him and thereby deter the complainant from discharging his duty as a public servant.

Based on these allegations, a report is lodged and the offence is punishable under Sections 186, 323, 353, 504 and 506 along with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The judge in her order stated, “The applicants shall attend the concerned police station on every Sunday at about 4 pm to 6 pm, till filing of the charge-sheet. The applicants shall not, directly or indirectly, make any inducement, threat or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case so as to dissuade them from disclosing such facts to the court or to any police officer...The PSO, Vadgaon Maval police station, Pune, is directed to release the applicants on PR bond of Rs15,000 each and solvent sureties of like amount.”

As per the order of the principal district and sessions judge SA Deshmukh, the matter was transferred to the present court from Vadgaon Maval, on March 15 vide letter of district and sessions court Pune.

The accused contended that the present case is nothing but sheer misuse of law and demonstration of muscle power and lawlessness by the informant. The first information report (FIR) has been registered on false and bogus facts. Advocate Harshad Nimbalkar was the defence counsel in the case.