Three miscreants attack man with beer bottle in Mundhwa

A family dinner outing took a violent turn for a man who was assaulted by three people near Mundhwa on Monday. As per the complaint filed by Bhairavnath Salunkhe (36) resident of Mundhwa Road Pune, on Sunday he along with his family went for dinner at the Bazooka restaurant. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported on Sunday at around 7:45 pm at Bazooka restaurant located on Mundhwa Road. The accused have been identified as Mangesh Tambe, Akshay Gawde, and another accomplice, who all were charged under attempted murder sections. As per the complaint filed by Bhairavnath Salunkhe (36) resident of Mundhwa Road Pune, on Sunday he along with his family went for dinner at the Bazooka restaurant.

Police said, initially there was disagreement between the three accused over their food bills and they were abusing each other. Due to their indecent behaviour, the victim asked them to maintain discipline in public places as many families were sitting around them.

Taking objection to his intervention, the accused verbally abused the victim, created a ruckus at the restaurant, and attacked the victim with a beer bottle. Subsequently, the assailants hastily fled the scene, leaving behind a trail of chaos and reportedly abusing other customers and restaurant staff.

RV Manohar, assistant police inspector said, “The accused and the victim knew each other. The initial heated arguments resulted in a physical altercation. We have registered a case against the accused, who are all on-record criminals, and a search is going on.’’

Salunke, the victim, lodged a complaint at Mundhwa Police Station, providing a detailed account of the incident.

A case has been registered at Mundhwa police station on Sunday under IPC sections 307, 336, 352, 504, 506, 427 and 34 and further investigation is underway.