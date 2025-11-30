Three more held for killing man in Katraj

Bharati Vidyapeeth police arrested three persons for killing their friend in a case reported in Katraj on November 17. Ajaykumar Ganesh Pandit, 22, was murdered, and his body was found in a gunny bag in a hilly forest area of the Gujar-Nimbalkarwadi near Katraj. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as Krushnakumar Vijaymahato Varma, 21, Sachin Kumar Shankar Paswan, 26, and Ranjitkumar Dhanukhi Yadav, 30, all are from the labour camp in Katraj and originally hail from Jharkhand.

Varma and Paswan were arrested on Thursday from Kalyan railway station when they were planning to go to their native place in Jharkhand. Yadav, who was earlier a police witness in the case, has now been framed as an accused, said police.

Cousin brother of the deceased, Ashok Kailas Pandit, 35, allegedly hired his (Ajaykumar’s) friends and offered them ₹4 lakh to kill him over suspicion of his wife being involved in a love relationship with the deceased. Ashok was arrested by the Pune police on November 21.

Police said, during interrogation, Ashok confessed that he hired contract killers to kill Ajaykumar.

Rahulkumar Khilare, senior police inspector at Bharti Vidyapeeth station, said, “The accused were about to escape to their native place, but we have arrested them.”

According to Khilare, police also recovered bank transactions related to this contract killing case and recovered ₹3,12,000 cash from the arrested accused.