Three nabbed for mobile theft during Ganesh festival in Pune
Pune city police have arrested three members of a mobile theft gang, who stole cell phones during Ganesh Festival crowds, said police officials of Saturday
Pune city police have arrested three members of a mobile theft gang, who stole cell phones during Ganesh Festival crowds, said police officials of Saturday.
According to police, they all are from Karnataka and had specifically come to Pune for the Ganesh festival, knowing there would be big crowds which would make stealing easier.
Accused have been identified as Sharath Manjunath (21), Keshav Lingraju (24) and Navin Hanumanthappa (19).
On September 1, during patrolling, police received information about members of a mobile theft gang waiting near Fun Time on Sinhgad road. Acting on the tip, police nabbed three persons.
Police recovered 42 mobile from Manjunath, 41 from Lingraju and one mobile from Hanumanthappa. Total 84 mobiles of worth ₹12.25 lakh were seized. During interrogation, it was revealed that the gang members targeted crowds at Marketyard, Swargate Bus Stand, Balajinagar, Katraj, Abhiruchi, among other areas.
Police officials said, they are frequent offenders and come to Pune every year during Ganesh festival, Dussera, Diwali when large crowd is seen. During Ganesh festival, they spend 10 days living on footpaths and targeting people in the areas. They sell these stolen mobiles in Karnataka at the end of the festival.
Sinhgad road police have appealed people to reach out if their mobile has been stolen by contacting on 020 24268270.They can reach out to police constable Avinash Konde on 9764647964, after verification they will get their phones.
A case under sections of 392 (Punishment for robbery) has been registered.
-
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
-
Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands. ASA protest continues Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association's protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office.
-
Chandigarh | Light rain likely over weekend
After light rain was seen in parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department said that chances of light rain will continue over the weekend as well. Speaking about this, IMD officials said that while the monsoon system had remained dormant in August, it is likely to bring some rain in September. The maximum temperature went down from 35.4C on Thursday to 34.5C on Friday.
-
Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday's hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani's counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.
-
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
