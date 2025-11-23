Three pilgrims killed, 12 injured as SUV overturns after tyre burst on Solapur–Hyderabad highway

Pune: Three pilgrims were killed and 12 others injured after an overloaded Bolero jeep overturned following a tyre burst near Andur Phata on the Solapur–Hyderabad highway at around 11.30am on Saturday. The passengers, comprising residents of Ulegaon in South Solapur and their relatives from Hadapsar in Pune, were on their way to the Khandoba temple in Naldurg when the incident took place. Three pilgrims were killed and 12 others injured after an overloaded Bolero jeep overturned following a tyre burst near Andur Phata on the Solapur–Hyderabad highway at around 11.30am on Saturday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the police, one of the front tyres of the cruiser jeep (MH 24/VH 4948) burst unexpectedly, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle veered off its lane, crashed and overturned with severe force, leaving its one section crushed. Eyewitnesses said the impact was so severe that passengers were thrown against metal frames, worsening the extent of injuries with some trapped underneath the overturned jeep, prompting villagers to help lift and move it before emergency services arrived. Police joined the rescue efforts, recovering the bodies and assisting in shifting the injured to hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Pooja Hari Shinde, 30, of Ulegaon; and Sonali Mauli Kadam, 22, and Sakshi Bade, 19, of Hadapsar, Pune

The injured admitted to Solapur Civil Hospital include Kunal Laxman Bhise, 32; Anjali Ravi Amarale, 15; Akash Datta Kadam, 25; Omkar Hari Shinde, 10; Rudra Hari Shinde, 12; Balaji Pandurang Shinde, 47; Mauli Kadam, 30; Hariba Balkrishna Shinde, 36; Kartik Ravindra Amarale, 13; Kartiki Ravindra Amarale, 15; Shivansh Mauli Kadam, 1; and Shlok Hari Shinde, 8.

According to the Dharashiv police, the SUV was carrying more passengers than permitted, which may have intensified the impact of the crash. Efforts are ongoing to trace an unknown vehicle that reportedly rammed into the vehicle and fled. A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway.”