Three private hospital doctors, two nurses booked for death of toddler due to negligence

PUNE Police have booked three doctors and two nurses of Imperial Hospital in Chikhali for alleged medical negligence that led to the death of a two-year-old boy. The incident took place on November 18, 2023. The mother of the deceased child, Deepali Gadevar, 36, has given a complaint in this regard. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The FIR was registered on November 5, 2024, following a report from the medical board of experts from Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) and BJ Medical College (BJMC), which stated negligence by the treating doctors and nursing staff.

The accused have been identified as Dr Jitesh Madansingh Dobhal, Dr Rajnish Jagdamba Prasad Mishra, Dr Rohan Pranhans Mali and nurses Rachel Anil Dive and Savita Nandkishore Varwate.

The police have registered an offence under section 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 1860.

According to the police, the toddler was admitted to the hospital on November 18, 2023. During treatment, the boy was kept in a baby warmer that caused serious burn injuries to his leg, and the deceased later succumbed to the injuries, they said.

As per the complaint, the toddler was suffering from a cold and was taken to the clinic of Dr Dobhal on November 17, 2023. The baby was later referred to Imperial Hospital and was admitted on the same day in the afternoon.

Furthermore, the toddler was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) and undergoing treatment. On November 18, 2023, the hospital staff told the mother to go outside the PICU ward as they wanted to take the samples. However, when the mother returned, she found burn injuries on the left leg of the toddler.

“The doctors, after one hour of the incident, told me my baby was not breathing and was dead. There was negligence on the part of the doctors and nurses, and they failed to take precautions and care when the baby was put inside the warmer,” said the mother in the complaint.

Senior police inspector Vittal Salunkhe, attached to Chikhali police station, said, “The experts of the medical board have given their opinion stating negligence on the part of the treating doctors and staff. Based on their opinion, the offence has been registered against them. The investigations are under process, and no arrests have been made.”