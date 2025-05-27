Three rain-related deaths reported in Pune district

Three persons were killed in rain-related incidents on Monday following heavy rainfall in Pune district. The southwest monsoon made an unseasonably early entry into Pune on Monday, marking its earliest arrival in the city in over six decades. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

In the first incident, a man lost his life after a roadside tree fell on him while he was sitting on his two-wheeler near the Alankar police station in Karve Nagar. The deceased was identified as Rahul Shrikant Joshi, 49, a resident of Narhe.

In the second incident, a 75-year-old woman died after a wall along with a tin shed collapsed on her in Daund on Monday, said officials.

The deceased has been identified as Tarabai Vishwachandra Ahir-Dipwal, a resident of Lotus Apartment, Vitthal Temple Road, Daund.

She was sitting in her family’s flower and decoration shop located in the Vadgaonkar Chawl area in the dilapidated Ahire Guruji Bhavan. The shop is situated on a route leading to the Vimal Parshwanath Jain temple.

According to officials, at around 9 am, a portion of the building’s wall and parapet suddenly gave way and collapsed on Ahir. Locals present at the scene rushed her to a nearby private hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries before receiving medical treatment.

In the third incident, a 27-year-old man died on the spot after being struck by lightning while fishing near the Bhama Askhed Dam in Raundhal Wadi village, Khed in Pune district.

The deceased has been identified as Santosh Gulab Khandve, 27, a resident of Vetale village in Khed. According to locals, Khandve had gone fishing with his friends near the dam at around 2:30 pm when the weather suddenly turned violent with heavy winds and lightning.

Authorities said a bolt of lightning struck Khandve directly, causing him to collapse instantly. His clothes were reportedly burnt due to the intensity of the strike, and his body bore visible injuries.

Friends immediately rushed him to a nearby health centre, but doctors declared him dead. A case of accidental death has been registered, said police.