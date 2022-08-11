Three sandalwood trees stolen from cantonment area in Wanowrie

Three sandalwood trees were found to be axed and stolen from bungalow number 5 located on the right flank road behind Command Hospital on August 5. Bungalow owner Dilip Chavan (62) in his FIR stated that two sandalwood trees between 8 and 10 feet in height and another tree 5-7 feet tall were chopped off and stolen from the bungalow campus.

Investigating officer PS Thakare said that the trees were axed between 2 am and 5 am.

In 2021, 35 sandalwood trees were reported stolen at different police stations across the city, while 25 sandalwood tree thefts have taken place in 2022 till June 28.