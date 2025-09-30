Three women rescued from massage centre in Kharadi

The Chandan Nagar police busted a sex racket operating under the guise of a massage centre in Kharadi and rescued three women from the premises. Police have booked the spa operator, manager, and others associated with the centre. A Chandan Nagar police team laid a trap and raided the massage centre, where they found three women, who were being exploited under the pretext of massage service. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The raid was carried out after a tip-off about illicit activities at the Sun Shine Spa in Kharadi Bypass Chowk. A Chandan Nagar police team laid a trap and raided the massage centre, where they found three women, who were being exploited under the pretext of massage service.

DCP Zone IV Somay Munde said, “We rescued three women and sent them for rehabilitation. The rest of the employees, including the spa operator and manager, have been booked under sections 3,4,5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and 143, 3(5) of the BNS.”

Police said that investigation is underway to identify whether the centre had links to a larger network of illegal activities in the city, as sex rackets disguised as massage parlours are on the rise in urban areas, and they are intensifying vigilance to curb such crimes.