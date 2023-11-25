close_game
Tipu Jayanti event: BJP seeks action against organisers

Tipu Jayanti event: BJP seeks action against organisers

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 25, 2023 08:20 AM IST

Dheeraj Ghate, BJP city unit president, and other members of the party met the police commissioner Retesh Kumaarr on Friday

The Bhartiya Janata Party’s (BJP) city unit president and office bearers met the police commissioner on Friday and demanded action those who celebrated Tipu Sultan’s birth anniversary in the city.

Dheeraj Ghate, BJP city unit president, and other members of the party met the police commissioner Retesh Kumaarr regarding the same.

“Recently, some people celebrated Tipu Sultan’s birth anniversary in the city. This would invite conflicts within the communities. Police should take action against those who organised this event,” he said.

“Such events should not happen again, it will disturb peace in the city,” he said.

