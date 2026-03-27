Toilets in bad condition, PMC announces 100 more for women

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced plans to construct 100 new toilets for women across the city at a time when it is struggling to maintain existing public toilets. Pune Municipal Corporation has announced plans to construct 100 new toilets for women across the city at a time when it is struggling to maintain existing public toilets. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

On Tuesday, standing committee chairman Shreenath Bhimale announced the initiative. “Considering the city’s growing population, the number of public toilets is inadequate. The PMC plans to construct 100 new toilets for women. Based on past experience, provisions for long-term maintenance will be included in the contract,” he said.

A few years ago, the civic body had set up ‘smart toilets’ at locations such as Jangali Maharaj Road and Fergusson College Road but most of them are now non-functional.

As such, civic activist Vivek Velankar questioned the move to construct new toilets and said that the PMC should first ensure the upkeep of its existing facilities. “Every year, such announcements are made. Last year, the PMC proposed air-conditioned smart toilets with multiple facilities including lockers at city entry points. We opposed the idea. Citizens want clean toilets, not air-conditioned ones. After the opposition, the plan was dropped,” he said.

Businessman Rohit Jain pointed to the failure of earlier projects. “The PMC had installed smart toilets on J M Road and F C Road. Since they were paid facilities, we had expected proper maintenance. Ironically, most of them are now non-functional. They were part of the smart city project,” he said.

College student Prashant Ahir noted that a smart toilet earlier located at the entrance of BMCC road on F C road has been missing for several months.

Medical representative Sunita Gawai welcomed the announcement but expressed concerns over implementation. “As a working woman, I have to travel across the city. This is a welcome step, but it should not remain just an announcement. The condition of existing public toilets is very poor. I often use facilities at restaurants or hospitals. Those who cannot afford that have no option and end up drinking less water,” she said.