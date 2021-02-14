Toll collection will continue on Pune-Satara road: Gadkari
Though National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will fund the Pune-Satara road project, citizens will have to pay road toll, said Nitin Gadkari, union minister for road transport and highways, on Saturday.
Gadkari said, “I instructed NHAI to fund the incomplete project and finish the work in a maximum of six months. If citizens want good quality roads, they will have to pay for it.”
When asked why NHAI is funding the Pune-Satara road project instead of Reliance, Gadkari said, “The project got delayed due to a controversy between bank and contractor. As the bank was not giving toll collection money to the contractor, they were not able to carry out the work. Termination and all legal process would take a long time. To avoid all this, I instructed the NHAI to fund the project.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toll collection will continue on Pune-Satara road: Gadkari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Intensive cyclones due to warmer sea temperature: IITM study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fadnavis seeks suo-motu action by Maha cops over woman's 'suicide'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suicide case: Pune police to question deceased woman’s flatmates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six held for vandalising multiple vehicles in Wanowrie, Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanas ground closure impacting city athletes’ performance: Experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune district reports three Covid deaths in 24 hours, 621 new cases reported
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Registered beneficiaries not willing to be vaccinated: PCMC health chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT to review safety audit report of accident-prone Katraj-Narhe stretch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3-deck track on Wagholi-Shikrapur route to solve traffic woes on Ahmednagar road
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gadkari directs NHAI to expedite Chandani chowk flyover work; bids invited for Katraj flyover
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman's 'suicide' in Pune: BJP seeks sacking of minister, CM promises probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 reports of tekdi fires in 10 days worry environments, Pune civic authorities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Onlookers crowd Bhide bridge as search underway after “crocodile” sighted in river
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Externed criminal arrested with firearm in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox