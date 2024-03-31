Toll hike for vehicles on Pune-Satara & Pune-Nashik highways from April 1

Starting April 1, commuters travelling along the Pune-Satara and Pune-Nashik highways will face higher toll charges, impacting the budgets of thousands of travellers. The Pune-Satara highway, a crucial thoroughfare connecting two major cities in Maharashtra, witnesses a substantial flow of traffic daily. Key toll booths located at Shivapur and Anewadi villages serve as gateways to the route. (HT FILE)

According to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials, the toll will increase by 2.5 per cent on nationwide highways including highways passing through Pune district.

The toll hike happens every year, as per the National Highways Fee (determination of rates and collection) Rules, 2008.

Previously, light vehicles were levied a toll of ₹115 at these checkpoints. However, with the impending toll hike, the charge for light vehicles will surge to ₹120.

Similarly, at the Khed-Shivapur toll booth, buses and trucks, which constitute a considerable portion of the highway’s traffic, will now be required to pay ₹390, up from the existing rate.

Moreover, heavy vehicles traversing through the Khed-Shivapur toll booth will encounter an escalated toll fee. Previously pegged at ₹615, heavy vehicles will now bear a toll burden of ₹630, marking a notable increase that is likely to impact logistics and transportation costs for businesses reliant on the route.

The Pune-Nashik highway, another vital transportation artery in Maharashtra, also experiences heavy traffic volumes, serving as a lifeline for commuters and cargo movement between the two cities.

Toll booths positioned at Chalkewadi and Hivargaon along this route will witness similar toll hikes. Motorists operating motorbikes, jeeps, and light vehicles will now be required to pay ₹110, up from ₹ 105, representing an additional cost for frequent travellers along this corridor.

Furthermore, one-way transport for trucks and buses will incur a toll charge of ₹ 370, posing financial implications for businesses engaged in goods transportation.

Rahul Mane, resident of Pune said, “Increase in the toll price, it will affect all services. On one hand, fuel prices are gone above ₹100 mark for more than five years. Besides that, we will have to pay toll prices which are increasing every year. Therefore, transportation is becoming expensive.”

Vivek Velankar, civic activist, said, “We have filed a case in court in 2017 against toll but nothing has been done yet. Government is increasing the toll price every year as per contract. Government gives the reason for inflation. Commuters have no option rather than paying a toll.”

NHAI officials say that these toll increases highlight the big challenge of balancing building better roads. They want to make sure toll policies are fair to everyone involved, as they work on improving roads and infrastructure.

NHAI officials say they measure traffic by counting how many cars go through the toll booths. Usually, about 65,000 cars go through the Khed-Shivapur toll booth each day, and around 60,000 cars go through the Anewadi toll booth.

During long weekends the number is even higher. An official from the Pune division of NHAI said that during extended weekend this time, around 80,000 to 85,000 cars passed through both the Khed-Shivapur and Anewadi toll booths daily.