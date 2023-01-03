Tourists attacked over parking dispute in Lonavla

A 34-year-old tourist from Navi Mumbai was attacked by a group of four people with sickles at Maggi point in Lonavla while celebrating the new year on Sunday, police said. The accused have been identified as Rohan Gaikwad, Immu alias Imran Sheikh and two others.

The scuffle, according to Lonavla police, was caused by a disagreement over a parking spot.

As per information, the complaint Nirajkumar Tiwari, resident of Kharghar, Navi Mumbai along with his friends Harsh Gupta and Rakesh Rahulani had travelled to Lonavla in a private car on the night of December 31. They had booked a room in the hotel Blue Lagoon near Mumbai-Pune Highway.

At around 1 am Tiwari, who is working as a relationship manager in a private broking firm, stepped out with his friends to look for food joints. As there was a shop open at Maggi Point, they parked their vehicle on the road and bought parcels of food.

When Gupta went to pick up his food parcel, a group of local youths prodded him about why he had parked his car there. When he attempted to resist, the accused thrashed him. When Tiwari attempted to intervene, he was also beaten and attacked with a sickle on his head, injuring Tiwari and his friends.

Sitaram Dubal, police inspector, “As per our initial investigation, it appears that the accused were under the influence of alcohol and, being local guys, they tried to overpower the tourists over a parking issue, which escalated and the accused attacked them with a sickle and fled the scene.”

Immediately after the incident, a team of the Lonavla police rushed to the spot and provided necessary help to the victims.

A case has been registered at Lonavla police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (Attempt to murder), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means),323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).