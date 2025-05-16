TP scheme for Chikhali-Kudalwadi scrapped

Following protests from locals and even politicians, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has scrapped the proposed town planning (TP) scheme for the Chikhali-Kudalwadi area while deciding to go ahead with the TP scheme for the Charholi area. The civic body will go ahead with the TP scheme for the Charholi area. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The civic town planning department has accordingly submitted a proposal to scrap the TP scheme for Chikhali-Kudalwadi and approve that for Charholi. The decision was taken by PCMC commissioner Shekhar Singh during the general body meeting held on Wednesday, officials said.

The proposal order, a copy of which has been seen by Hindustan Times, reads, “Given the protest, the town planning department is of the opinion that only the Charholi TP scheme should be implemented and the Chikhali-Kudalwadi TP scheme should be cancelled. Hence, it is proposed that earlier actions taken regarding the Chikhali scheme be cancelled and that only the Charholi scheme be proceeded with subject to approval of the municipal general body and approval of the administrator is hereby granted for the same.”

On his part, PCMC commissioner Singh said, “The decision has been taken as there were a lot of protests from local residents, landowners and politicians. The TP scheme cannot be implemented if there is no consent and it was cancelled for the Chikhali area. However, the civic body will go ahead with the TP scheme in the Charholi area.”

Earlier on May 1, the PCMC had published a public notice with the intent of implementing the TP scheme on 380 acres of land in Chikhali-Kudalwadi and 1,425 hectares of land in Charholi. Prior to the notice, the PCMC had cleared around 927 acres of encroached land in and around Kudalwadi. Ever since declaration of the TP scheme in Chikhali-Kudalwadi however, there were protests from locals and even politicians.

On May 13, Hindustan Times published a news story titled ‘PCMC to reconsider TP scheme for Chikhali, Charholi’ which stated that the PCMC had decided to reconsider the proposed TP scheme for Charholi and Chikhali-Kudalwadi and the final decision would be taken in a couple of days. After the public notice was published by the PCMC however, landowners, locals and public representatives from Chikhali-Kudalwadi vehemently opposed implementation of the TP scheme, civic officials said.

Local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mahesh Landge had opposed the TP scheme and had met the PCMC commissioner last Friday. About the PCMC’s latest decision, Landge said, “The PCMC has decided to cancel the TP scheme for Chikhali-Kudalwadi. I extend my gratitude to commissioner Singh for this decision. Similarly, I believe the process related to the TP scheme for Charholi should also be cancelled as landowners in these areas, too, are opposing.”

“The revised development plan (DP) for the entire city will be finalised in the next three months. Therefore, I think that there is no need for a new TP scheme for Charholi. As a public representative, I am committed to advocating for the just rights of locals, landowners, villagers and farmers,” Landge said.