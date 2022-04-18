Traffic awareness week at Baner till April 22
PUNE After several complaints registered with the Chaturshrungi traffic police, and with Baner-Balewadi corporator Amol Balwadkar, traffic awareness week will be observed from April 18-23 at Radha chowk, Baner, which is the most chaotic.
Although there are signals at the chowk, they are hardly in use as this chowk is part of the national highway and has witnessed mile-long traffic jams. “Traffic jam is an everyday affair here, and with vehicles converging at the chowk from the highway and the service road and cutting across from Baner to Mhalunge is very chaotic, and difficult to manage,” said Uma Gadgil, Baner resident.
Arun Walture, retired ACP also commented that he has written several letters to Pune traffic police, but with less man power, it is difficult to find men to man the traffic.
Balwadlkar said, “In the past few weeks, I have been visiting various societies for meetings, and for most of them the priority was traffic jam at Radha chowk and Saikar chowk.After discussing the issue with DCP Traffic Rahul Srirame, 10-15 wardens will be deployed for the awareness week.”
The traffic police working along with Balwadkar have identified more such chowks which are perennial traffic spots. “We plan to post these wardens with traffic police at Saikar chowk, Mamta chowk, Nanaware chowk and Ganpati chowk within Baner and Balewadi to smoothen the traffic clog,” said Prakash Masalkar, PI traffic, Chaturshrungi traffic police division.
Pune district reports 12 new Covid-19 in 24 hours
PUNE Pune district reported 12 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department. Currently, the progressive count stands at 1.45 million cases out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 143 are active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported four new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,533 and the death toll stood at 7,203.
Six dead, four injured in road mishap in UP’s Amethi; PM, CM condole deaths
Six people returning from a wedding ceremony died while four others were critically injured after their speeding jeep collided head-on with a truck near Babuganj Sagra under Gauriganj kotwali area in UP's Amethi district late on Sunday night, police said Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the deaths. Superintendent of police, Amethi, Dinesh Singh said the accident took place near Babuganj Sagra Ashram at around 12:15am.
Two close aides of gangster-turned-terrorist Dalla held in Punjab
The intelligence wing of the Punjab Police on Monday arrested two close aides of fugitive gangster-turned-terrorist Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dalla, and claimed to have thwarted possible efforts of foreign-based anti-national elements to disturb the peace and tranquility of the state. Those arrested have been identified as Harsh Kumar and Raghav, both residents of Kot Ise Khan in Moga district. Police also recovered a foreign-made MP-5 gun and 44 live rounds from their possession.
Kidnapping of murder case witness: Court cancels Atiq Ahmad’s bail
Acting on the bail cancellation application moved by the Uttar Pradesh government, the MP and MLA court on Monday cancelled the bail granted to Mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad in a criminal case wherein he had allegedly kidnapped the key witness of BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and had also compelled him to turn hostile in the case. The bail was granted to a former MP, Atiq Ahmad, by the sessions court, Prayagraj in 2017.
PSCDCL starts handing over smart city projects to PMC, smart city mission deadline June 2023
PUNE As the smart city mission inches closer to rollout, the central government has instructed the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited not to float any new tenders. In keeping with the central government's directions, the PSCDCL has started handing over projects to the Pune Municipal Corporation. As the smart city project was launched from Pune by the Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was a much hyped project.
