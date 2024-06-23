 Traffic curbs for palkhi processions - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 23, 2024
Traffic curbs for palkhi processions

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 23, 2024 06:38 AM IST

Pimpri-Chinchwad police traffic department has announced plan for road diversion and closures for palkhi processions

Pune: As the city is gearing up to welcome the Pandharpur-bound Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj palkhis, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police traffic department has announced plan for road diversion and closures for the processions to pass through the city.

Pimpri-Chinchwad police traffic department has announced plan for road diversion and closures for palkhi processions. (HT FILE)
The procession is slated to reach Pandharpur on Ashadhi Ekadashi on July 17.

The Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi will start from the temple town of Dehu on June 29. As per tradition, the Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi will halt at Inamdar Wada in Dehu on the night of its departure and reach Akurdi in Pimpri-Chinchwad on June 30. The palkhi of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj will begin its journey from Alandi on Sunday and make its way to Pune on Monday morning after stopping at Gandhi Wada in Alandi on Sunday night.

Both processions are slated to arrive in Pune on Monday. The two palkhis will take a day’s rest on Tuesday in Pune – Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi at Nivdunga Vitthal Mandir and Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi at Vithoba Mandir. On Wednesday, both processions will resume their respective journeys from Pune towards Pandharpur.

Sunday, June 23, 2024
