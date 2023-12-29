Traffic diversions enacted for Koregaon Bhima anniversary celebrations on Jan 1

The Pune rural police have announced traffic diversions to be enforced for various activities and gatherings at Bhima Koregaon Jaystambh, located at Perne village, on January 1. The anniversary of the battle of Bhima Koregaon is significant for the Dalit community, who gather at the memorial on the day. The anniversary of the battle of Bhima Koregaon is significant for the Dalit community, who gather at the memorial on the day. (HT PHOTO)

In an order issued by the Pune Rural Police Superintendent dated December 25, invoking provisions of Sections 115 and 117 of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988, the traffic on National Highway 60 will be shut for vehicular movement from December 30, 5 pm till midnight of January 1, 2024. Police Inspector Pravin More, co-ordinator for the project said that the traffic arrangements have been made for the forthcoming Bhimakoregaon anniversary celebrations, where followers can reach the destination directly as per the arrangements and order issued by the SP.

Vehicular traffic from Shikrapur to Chakan and vice versa will remain closed. Vehicles coming to Pune from Ahmednagar and Mumbai bound traffic will be diverted at Shirur Nhavra Phata. Ahmednagar-bound traffic will be diverted from Kharadi- Hadapsar-Solapur highway towards Shirur Nhavra Phata and Nhavra-Paragaon Kedagon junction further towards Ahmednagar.

Heavy vehicles like trucks coming from Mumbai to Ahmednagar will be diverted from Wadgaon Maval-Talegaon-Chakan-Khed -Narayangaon, Alephata towards Ahmednagar. Light vehicles like cars and jeeps coming from Mumbai and Thane will be diverted from Wadgaon Maval-Talegaon-Chakan-Khed -Narayangaon, Alephata, and Pabal towards Ahmednagar.