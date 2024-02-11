Traffic diversions implemented on Ganeshkhind Road, Koregaon Park

To ease traffic congestion caused due to the ongoing construction work for a multi-level flyover of the Pune Metro line 3, the Pune Traffic Police Department has implemented a traffic diversion plan on Ganeshkhind Road from Saturday, February 10. As the Agriculture College administration refused to allow the use of its internal roads for traffic diversion on Ganeshkhind road, the PMRDA is planning to offer a different way to get to the Aundh by using the previously allotted Agriculture College land along Pune Metro line 1. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/ HT PHOTO)

After completing the road widening work of Ganeshkhind Road, the PMRDA has started multi-level flyover work. For that, the traffic police have come up with a traffic diversion plan.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

As the Agriculture College administration refused to allow the use of its internal roads for traffic diversion on Ganeshkhind road, the PMRDA is planning to offer a different way to get to the Aundh by using the previously allotted Agriculture College land along Pune Metro line 1. The regional development authority is building a separate 7-metre road for two, three, and four-wheelers. It will take over a week to open alternate roads to the Aundh and Hinjewadi areas.

Commuters travelling from Shivajinagar to Aundh or Hinjewadi will need to take the path from the Agriculture College’s Wakadewadi gate to the Range Hill metro depot, which is located alongside the metro line and leads to the nearby Range Hills underpass.

Shashikant Borate, deputy commissioner of the traffic police department, stated, “We have begun implementation of a traffic diversion plan on Ganeshkhind Road. It will continue until the multilevel flyover is completed.

One of the traffic department officials, on condition of anonymity, stated, “We will provide additional traffic police and traffic wardens to regulate traffic in the area. In normal situations, we deputise 16 officials, including 10 traffic police and 6 wardens. We will now add 10 officials, including 6 traffic police.”

The Pune Traffic Police have also altered routes in the Koregaon Park area as the Sadhu Vaswani Railway Overbridge (RoB) near Bund Garden is scheduled to be renovated by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Traffic diversions on University Road

·For Travelling from Shivajinagar to Aundh / Hinjewadi: Vehicles will have to take a right turn at ABIL House and proceed via Range Hills Road – Symphony Circle – Sai Chowk (Khadki) – Dr. Ambedkar Chowk (Bopodi) – Spicer College – Bremen Circle

· For Travelling from Aundh / Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar / Pune Station: Vehicles will have to follow the route via Bremen Circle – Spicer College – Dr Ambedkar Chowk – Sai Chowk – Symphony Circle – Range Hills Road, then make a left turn at ABIL House to continue via Pune University Road

·Private tourist buses: Private buses are restricted from travelling between 8 am to 10 pm to and from Sancheti Hospital towards PCMC / Hinjewadi via Pune University Road and University Circle. They will instead use the Old Pune Mumbai Highway (via Harris Bridge) or alternatively via Katraj-Khadi Machine Chowk

Traffic changes

·ABIL Circle: Right turns are prohibited when approaching from Range Hills

·Dhotre Path to Om Super Market Circle: Now two-way commute

·Khau Galli (Polytechnic Ground) to Om Super Market Circle: One-way traffic

Vehicles cannot join University Road from the Khau Galli Junction

Traffic diversions at Koregaon Park

·Only light vehicles can use Sadhu Vaswani Bridge between Mor Odha Chowk and Blue Diamond Hotel Chowk

·General Arun Kumar Vaidya Road will only go one way between IB Road and Circuit House chowk

·To get to IB from Mor Odha road, drivers should turn right at Mor Odha road, then keep going straight, passing the southern command

·Buses, including PMPML, should go straight at Mor Odha Chowk, then turn left at Kahun Road signal, right at Tarapore Road junction, and finally right at Blue Nile.

·The entrance to Sadhu Vaswani Bridge from Blue Diamond Square will be closed, and Blue Diamond Chowk to Moboj Chowk will be one way

·An alternative route from Moboj road involves turning left at Mangaldas Chowk, then left at I.B. Chowk, and finally left at IB House

·Access from Blue Diamond Hotel Chowk to Moboj Chowk via Mangaldas Road will also be closed, with another way provided through Bund Garden Road

·The one-way road will be widened as needed from IB Junction to Circuit House Chowk

(Source: PMRDA, Pune traffic police dept)