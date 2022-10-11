Traffic is a development issue and falls under PMC: Pune CP Amitabh Gupta

Known for his crackdown on the organised crime syndicates operating in the city and the suburbs under the stringent MCOCA Act, Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta states that traffic management is PMC’s job, while the Pune police has a limited role to play, which is managing traffic signals.

Gupta’s stand assumes significance in the wake of Pune city facing one of the worst traffic management scenarios like dysfunctional signals, potholes and hawkers illegally occupying arterial roads of the city without any fear of PMC anti-encroachment department. Amidst the blame game between the PMC and police department, the worst sufferers are the citizens who don’t believe in an early end of their plight.

What suggestions have been made to improve traffic situation in Pune?

We had given a traffic master plan to the PMC to improve traffic situation in Pune. Traffic management is basically PMC’s job and a development issue. The city must have an outer ring so that heavy vehicles do not enter the city. Taking cue from Mumbai, the city needs to have four-lane roads and signal-free junctions.Encroachment by hawkers and roadside eateries are one of the main reasons of traffic congestion. Infrastructure has to be handled by stakeholders like PMC, PMRDA and National Highways Authority of India. Our role in traffic management is limited only to managing signals. We are not blaming the civic body, but there needs to be improvement in the traffic scenario.

What are the challenges before the traffic branch?

There are 300 junctions in the city where traffic needs to be manned and monitored. We have introduced the third shift in areas like Chaturshringi, Koregaon Park and Kalyaninanagar. We have limited manpower but there is a long way to go.

What is the current requirement of the city police force?

We require seven new police stations and at least two DCP’s. We also need to strengthen our cyber and traffic branch. Pune has grown exponentially and force has not grown in commensurate with the population. Currently, we have only 7,000 boots on the ground and we are facing a manpower shortage.

Since you took over, you have been aggressively booking criminal gangs under the dreaded MCOCA Act. What other measures have you undertaken?

There were various crimes affecting the public for which strict action was imperative. Gangsters used to roam on the roads, take out rallies and keep provocative Whatsapp status. We started surveillance and externment branches at the police stations. We trained the policemen in handling cases related to organised crime.Central monitoring of the criminals was undertaken extensively and watertight cases were prepared against each of the criminals.

How has the policing and crime situation changed since you took over?

Except vehicle thefts, all other types are under control. We have taken bold steps to prevent cyber crimes, economic offences , street crimes, disposal of passport pendencies, armed licences. We have worked hard on POCSO cases. We reorganised the admin, traffic, public, cyber branches. We created a special cell as part of our anti-terrorism measures which includes maintaining external surveillance for internal security. Social media is being used for creating wider dissemination of citizen centric work by the policemen in the society.