Traffic jams, accidents force Wagholi, Narhe residents to seek safer alternatives

The rapid development of areas such as Wagholi and Narhe has led to a dramatic increase in traffic congestion and road accidents, prompting residents to sell their flats and move out to safer, less congested areas while slowing down the sales of real estate as new residential projects struggle to find buyers. Reckless driving, particularly by heavy vehicle drivers, remains a significant concern. (HT FILE)

Kushal Das, a working professional, said, “We bought a 2-BHK flat in Wagholi seven years ago, but the last couple of years have been terrifying. Almost every week, there is an accident on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road. Travelling along this stretch feels like we are risking our lives. We are now planning to sell our flat and move to Vimannagar or Wadgaonsheri, which is closer to the city.”

Wagholi has grown exponentially over the past decade with more than 200 residential societies and several educational institutions coming up in the area. This has led to a surge in traffic on the state highway connecting Pune to Ahilya Nagar, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and other major cities like Nagpur and Amravati. The highway has become a vital corridor for heavy vehicles, including trucks and tourist buses.

Developer Santosh Jadhav, who has been active in Wagholi’s real estate sector, said, “In the last 12 years, we have built and sold about 60 flats here. However, large developers have constructed societies with 300 to 400 flats, causing a sudden population boom. This has contributed to daily traffic jams and frequent accidents.”

According to the Yerawada police, 77 fatalities were reported on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road between January and December 2024. Reckless driving, particularly by heavy vehicle drivers, remains a significant concern. Although there is a ban on heavy vehicle movement during peak hours, enforcement of the ban remains lax. Recently on December 23, 2024, three persons died and nine others were injured in an accident involving a dumper truck.

Anil Kumar Mishra, president of the Wagholi Against Corruption Organisation (WACO), said, “We have been continuously coordinating with civic authorities and the traffic police to address the traffic issues in Wagholi. Thousands of residents face daily risks while travelling for work, school, or other errands.”

Like Wagholi, Narhe too has grown by leaps and bounds with numerous housing societies and educational campuses coming up. Not surprisingly, the stretch near Navale Bridge Chowk has become a hotspot for accidents over the last three to four years, with several lives having been lost. To tackle the problem, the Pune traffic police recently imposed restrictions on heavy vehicle movement in Narhe between 7 am and 11 am and 5 pm and 9 pm.

Hemant Kulkarni, an information technology (IT) professional living in Narhe, said, “Buying a flat in Narhe was a mistake. We purchased a one-BHK here 10 years ago but after the Covid-19 pandemic, accidents and traffic jams have become unbearable. Bhumkar Bridge Chowk is always congested. We are trying to sell our flat and move to another part of Pune, but we are not getting a fair price.”

Both Wagholi and Narhe residents are increasingly looking for safer alternatives as their daily lives are marred by congestion, accidents and the ever-present fear of unsafe roads.