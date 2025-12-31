Pune: The Pune traffic police have announced major changes in vehicular movement in busy parts of the city on December 31 in view of the large turnout expected for new year’s eve celebrations. The temporary arrangements will come into force from 5pm on December 31 and will remain in effect until the dispersal of crowds in the early hours of January 1, 2026. Traffic police announce restrictions, diversions, for new year’s eve

The orders were issued by deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Himmat Jadhav. The measures cover the Camp area (Mahatma Gandhi Road) and Deccan area (Fergusson College Road and Jungli Maharaj Road), which attract thousands of people for new year festivities. Police said the changes aim to ensure smooth traffic flow, minimise congestion and facilitate pedestrian movement during peak hours of celebration.

MG Road

According to the advisory, traffic heading from Y-junction towards MG Road will be halted at 15 August Chowk and diverted to Qureshi Masjid and Sujata Mastani Chowk. Traffic from ISKCON temple to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar statue near Aurora Towers will not be permitted.

Traffic from Volga Chowk to Mohammad Rafi Chowk will be closed and diverted straight to East Street Road towards Indira Gandhi Chowk. The stretch between Indira Gandhi Chowk and Mahaveer Chowk will be shut and traffic rerouted via Indira Gandhi Chowk–Lashkar Police Station Chowk. Movement from Sarbatwala Chowk to Mahaveer Chowk will be restricted, with diversion towards Taboot Street.

Deccan

Traffic changes in Deccan covers Fergusson College Road and Jungli Maharaj Road. Traffic diversions will be enforced for vehicles coming from Khandojibaba Chowk on Karve Road/Kothrud side will be redirected via Law College Road, Prabhat Road and Alka Talkies Chowk. Depending on the situation, traffic from JM Road towards Khandojibaba Chowk and Goodluck Chowk and lanes leading to FC Road will be stopped at Jhansi Rani Chowk and routed via Pune Municipal Corporation–Omkareshwar Temple–Shivaji Road.

No vehicle zone

A ‘No Vehicle Zone’ will be enforced from 7pm on December 31 to 5am on January 1, 2026 at Fergusson College Road from Goodluck Chowk to the FC main gate, and on Mahatma Gandhi Road from 15 August Chowk to Hotel Aurora Towers. Pedestrian movement will be prioritised in these stretches.

No drunk driving drive

Under the drunk-and-drive campaign, the traffic department will conduct a special enforcement drive from the night of December 31 till 5am on January 1 across the city. Breath analyser checks will be intensified at key locations. DCP (traffic) Himmat Jadhav urged citizens to celebrate responsibly and avoid drunken driving. He said the arrangements are intended to ensure public safety, reduce accidents, and facilitate emergency response during heavy crowding. He added that ambulances, fire brigade vehicles and police vehicles will be allowed passage at all times, and requested citizens’ cooperation with traffic personnel on duty.

Heavy vehicle restrictions

Heavy vehicle restrictions will also be in force. Heavy vehicles including trucks, dumpers, mixers, bulkers, JCBs, road rollers and multi-axle vehicles will be banned within city limits from midnight of December 31 to noon on January 1. Entry of heavy vehicles will be restricted at Theur Phata, Loni Kalbhor, Harris Bridge, Khadki, Bopkhel Phata, Vishrantwadi, Radha Chowk, Baner, Navale Bridge, Warje, Katraj Chowk, Khadi Machine Chowk, Kondhwa, Mantarwadi Phata, Phursungi, and Markal Bridge. Emergency service vehicles are exempt from these restrictions.