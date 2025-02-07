Traffic police impose ban on heavy vehicles to decongest Pune city

PUNE In view of traffic congestion and accidental deaths due to heavy vehicles, the traffic police have imposed ban on heavy vehicles including multi-axle vehicles, containers, trailers, and bulkers with more than 10 wheels. The heavy vehicles will be banned from entering the city (excluding red zones and other internal roads) from Monday to Saturday between 7 am and 10 pm. However, essential services vehicles will be permitted to enter the city between 12 am and 6 am. In view of traffic congestion and accidental deaths, Pune traffic police have imposed ban on heavy vehicles on city roads. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

As per the order issued on February 4 by deputy commissioner of police/DCP (traffic) Amol Zende, goods vehicles with six to 10 wheels will be allowed only on designated routes between 12 am and 6 am. The order states that heavy vehicle drivers must strictly follow designated routes. The traffic police are attempting to enforce new traffic control measures as a joint effort between them, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and other stakeholders.

The order states that heavy vehicles will be completely restricted from entering the city even as the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway is exempted from the ban. The traffic police have also designated some city routes as ‘red zones’ where entry will be allowed only with prior permission from the traffic department. Heavy vehicle owners must apply for special permission if they need access to restricted routes.

According to Zende, essential services heavy vehicles will be permitted to enter the city only between 12 am and 6 am. However, they must strictly follow designated routes such as Ahmednagar Road, Kharadi Bypass, Alandi Road and Holkar Bridge whereas vehicles arriving via Solapur Road must follow specific detours. The traffic police have identified major city roads where heavy vehicles will not be allowed or will be restricted along certain stretches.

Zende said, “The restrictions are being implemented to ensure that the city is decongested. There have been a number of accidental deaths due to heavy vehicles like cement-concrete mixers and other types of heavy vehicles. Moreover, we have taken feedback from different stakeholders and implemented the ban in the larger interests of the citizens.”