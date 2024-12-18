Traffic police yet to recover 98 crore in fines 

In the last two years, the Pune Traffic branch has levied CCTV-based and on-the-spot fines worth ₹154 crore on 20 lakh citizens for violation of traffic rules. Out of that amount, ₹57 crore has been recovered, while ₹97 crore is pending to be recovered by the traffic police. Traffic police had intensified their efforts to crack down on traffic violators in the city. These violations include jumping red lights, exceeding the speed limits, driving without helmets, using mobile phones while driving, not wearing seatbelts, overloading, and driving in the wrong direction. (HT PHOTO)

During the past two years, using a combination of CCTV surveillance and on-ground action, the police have been identifying and fining citizens for various traffic offences. These violations include jumping red lights, exceeding the speed limits, driving without helmets, using mobile phones while driving, not wearing seatbelts, overloading, and driving in the wrong direction.

According to the traffic police data, 10 lakh citizens were penalised for a cumulative fine of ₹77.57 crore in 2023 out of which the violators paid ₹32 crore and ₹45.17 crore is pending. In 2024 so far, 9.58 lakh citizens have faced disciplinary action, and an aggregate fine of ₹76.76 crore was levied, out of that ₹27.40 crore fine has been paid while ₹51.86 crore fine is yet to be recovered.

The police have also been keeping a close eye on drivers who indulge in reckless driving, such as rash and negligent driving, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Additionally, the police have been focusing on drivers who violate parking rules, do not follow lane discipline, and do not give way to pedestrians or other vehicles.

According to DCP (Traffic) Amol Zende, “Traffic police aim to make Pune’s roads safer for all citizens. We are using technology and manpower to identify and penalise traffic violators. We urge citizens to cooperate with us and follow traffic rules to avoid fines and ensure their safety. We will continue to take stringent action against those who put their own lives and the lives of others at risk by violating traffic rules.”