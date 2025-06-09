Traffic restrictions lifted at Katraj Chowk

After nearly six months of detours and diversions, regular traffic movement resumed at Katraj Chowk on Saturday following the completion of major work on the flyover project. The diversion led to daily detours of 2–3 km, affecting thousands of commuters and residents. (HT)

Traffic restrictions were implemented on November 29, 2024, after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) began segmental launching work for the flyover. The diversion led to daily detours of 2–3 km, affecting thousands of commuters and residents.

“The segmental launching work is now complete. Traffic was restored to its original pattern from midnight on Friday,” said police inspector Shaila Datar of the Pune traffic branch.

The rollback comes after sustained pressure from residents and civic groups who had demanded relief from the extended diversion.

“For the past few months, locals like us have suffered due to circular traffic. With normalcy restored, we have heaved a sigh of traffic,” said Mandar Darade, a resident of Katraj.

According to Darade, a real estate agent, the changes in traffic had increased travel time.

Although NHAI completed girder work in February, ongoing cement-concrete road work by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) near the flyover delayed the restoration of normal traffic. Following intervention by the traffic police, the PMC expedited the remaining work, paving the way for full reopening.