3 killed, 3 injured in road accident near Talegaon Dhamdhere

Three persons were killed and three others were injured in an accident involving a pick-up (tempo) and a car which collided near Todkar Vasti on the Talegaon Dhamdhere-Nhavara under Shirur tehsil in Pune district on Sunday evening, said police officials. Three persons were killed and three others were injured in an accident involving a pick-up (tempo) and a car (HT PHOTO)

The injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Anita Raju Borude (40), Yogita Sunil Borude (40), and their car driver, Raju Ashok Shinde (25). All three were residents of Katrabaj Mandavgan village in the Shrigonda taluka of Ahmednagar district. The injured were identified as Kishori Borude, Dheeraj Kantilala Lokhande and Shriram Bapu Mande

According to Shikrapur police, the accident occurred on Sunday at around 5:15 pm near Todkar Vasti when an over speeding pick-up truck driven by Shriram Mande coming from Talegaon Dhamdhere side collided with a car coming from the opposite direction. The car was completely damaged in this accident.

A case has been registered at Shikrapur police station under sections of 304(a), 279,337,338 of the IPC and 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act against the driver of the pick up truck and further investigation is underway.

