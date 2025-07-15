Train services hit as Hadapsar station upgrade and bridge works begin

Train services in the Pune region are facing disruptions due to major infrastructure works initiated by the Central Railway (CR) at Hadapsar station and on two key bridges between Hadapsar and Yavat. The works, which began on July 11, will continue until July 16. The works, which began on July 11, will continue until July 16. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to officials from the Pune railway division, Hadapsar station is being developed into a satellite terminal to help decongest Pune Junction and improve train handling capacity. As part of this upgrade, Bridge No. 201/1 and Bridge No. 227/1 on the Pune–Daund section are being replaced using RCC segmental boxes via the “Cut and Cover” method.

As a result, on July 14 and 15, Train No. 20495 (Jodhpur Junction–Hadapsar Express) will be short-terminated at Pune Junction, while the return Train No. 20496 (Hadapsar–Jodhpur Junction Express) will short originate from Pune, cancelling services between Pune and Hadapsar on both days.

On July 16, more services will be affected. Train No. 71407 (Pune Junction–Daund Junction DEMU) and Train No. 71408 (Daund Junction–Pune Junction DEMU) will be fully cancelled. Train No. 20495 will again terminate at Pune, while Train No. 05289 (Muzaffarpur Junction–Hadapsar Special) will terminate at Daund Junction. Meanwhile, Train No. 20496 will start from Pune instead of Hadapsar, and Train No. 05290 (Hadapsar–Muzaffarpur Junction Express) will start from Daund, skipping the Hadapsar–Daund route.

While several long-distance trains will be regulated. Train No. 16340 (Nagercoil Junction–Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Express) will be delayed by one hour, Train No. 11078 (Jammu Tawi–Pune Junction Express) by 30 minutes, and Train No. 11302 (Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru–CSMT Express) by 15 minutes. Two trains will also be rescheduled: Train No. 11301 (CSMT–Bengaluru Express) will depart 3 hours and 30 minutes later at 11:40 hrs, and Train No. 22943 (Daund–Indore Express) will depart at 15:10 hrs instead of 14:10 hrs.

Passengers are advised to check train schedules before travel. Railways have requested cooperation from the public, emphasising that the ongoing works will improve train operations and reduce congestion at Pune Junction in the long run.