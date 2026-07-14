Truck driver arrested for running over man

A 31-year-old truck driver has been booked by the Phursungi police after an unidentified man was fatally run over by a truck at the foothills of Dive Ghat on Sunday, allegedly while sleeping near the vehicle. According to the police, the incident took place between 2.30 am and 3 am on July 12 on the Hadapsar–Saswad Road. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, the incident took place between 2.30 am and 3 am on July 12 on the Hadapsar–Saswad Road.

The accused has been identified as Chandankumar Girijashankar Gautam, 31, a resident of Jejuri in Purandar taluka.

Komal Jadhav, police sub-inspector at Phursungi police station, said, “The truck had been parked near the roadside. When the driver attempted to resume his journey towards Saswad, he allegedly failed to check whether anyone was sleeping or present underneath or in front of the heavy vehicle.”

According to police, as the driver moved the truck, the front left wheel ran over an unidentified man who was sleeping in front of the vehicle, causing grievous injuries. The victim succumbed to his injuries on the spot. The identity of the deceased is yet to be established.

Based on a complaint lodged by police constable Sachin Suresh Khengare of Phursungi police station, a case has been registered against the driver under Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash or negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).