Truck driver killed in accident at Navale bridge

PUNE A truck driver was killed and another person in the cabin was injured after it hit a stationary crane on the Katraj-Dehu Road bypass at 2.20 pm on Wednesday. Truck driver was killed and another person in the cabin was injured after it hit a stationary crane on the Katraj-Dehu Road bypass at 2.20 pm on Wednesday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The truck was heading towards Navale Bridge from Katraj Chowk when the accident took place.

“The deceased have been identified as Salim Maqbool Shaikh (58), a resident of Umarga in Dharashiv district. The injured has been identified as Sameer Momin.

“The truck was heading towards Mumbai from Latur and the deceased lost control over the wheel while heading towards Navale Bridge from Katraj. This stretch of the bypass has a continuous slope towards Navale Bridge Chowk. The driver left the main carriage width of the bypass and entered the service lane and hit the crane leading to the tragic accident,” said senior inspector Raghvendra Kshirsagar of Sinhagad Road police station

The fire brigade officials rushed to the spot and rescued the injured persons, who were trapped in between the crane and the truck and were taken out of the truck wreckage.

“Our men used cutters to cut the metal frames of the truck cabin to rescue the injured. The vehicular movement on the bypass was disrupted for almost an hour due to the accident. The traffic police restored the vehicular movement within a few minutes after the truck and crane were removed from the service lane, “ said fire chief Devendra Potphode.