Tunnel-like structure discovered under dargah in Manchar; police maintain peace

Published on: Sept 14, 2025 06:48 am IST

Police force was deployed at Manchar in Pune district after a tunnel-like ancient structure was discovered under a dargah during construction work at Chavdi Chowk

Pune: Police force was deployed at Manchar in the district after a tunnel-like ancient structure was discovered under a dargah during construction work at Chavdi Chowk. A portion of the dargah caved in on Thursday evening, exposing the underground construction.

Following the incident, crowds from two communities gathered at the site, prompting heavy police deployment to prevent escalation. Officials confirmed that CCTV surveillance was installed, entry of locals restricted, and peace efforts were undertaken. Hindu organisations demanded an archaeological investigation, suspecting a historical temple structure, while Muslim groups expressed anger over the damage caused to the dargah.

Additional superintendent of police, Pune Rural, Ramesh Chopade on Saturday said that after an alleged tunnel-like structure was found under a dargah during renovation, peace has been maintained in the area. He said police are monitoring the situation and warned people not to believe or spread false rumours on social media, or they may face legal action.

