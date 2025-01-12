Two arrested for assisting Dubai-based cyber fraudsters

The Chinchwad police have arrested two persons in connection with a cyber fraud case involving a sum of ₹76 lakh. The arrested duo is accused of aiding cyber criminals based in Dubai by recruiting mules from Pune and helping them withdraw the fraudulently obtained money from various bank accounts. The accused have been identified as Shubham Sorate from Nanded City and Aditya Ingale from Bhokardan in Jalana district. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, the cyber criminals in Dubai used sophisticated tactics to scam individuals, transferring large sums of money into multiple bank accounts. The arrested individuals allegedly acted as facilitators, helping identify local mules in Pune who handed over all bank details with them to receive fraud money in their account. The accused withdrew the money from these bank accounts on a regular basis and transferred it to cyber criminals.

A man working in an automobile company lost ₹76.11 lakh in cyber fraud after luring to share market investment with promised daily return of 10-12%. November last

During investigation, police came to know that a fraud amount was deposited in two bank accounts being operated from Nanded City. According to the police detained account holder who said he had handed over his bank account to Shubham. Last week, after technical analysis, police arrested Shubham.

In his interrogation, he confessed that he along with Aditya were involved in this crime. Immediately a team of police rushed to the Bhokardan in Jalana and arrested the Aditya.

Pravin Swami, assistant police inspector at cyber cell, said, “The arrested accused were providing bank accounts to cyber fraudsters by giving them ₹20,000. Later they also withdraw and transfer fraud amount to cyber criminals by taking their amount.’’

A senior officer from the Chinchwad police said, “The arrested individuals played a crucial role in the operation of a cross-border cyber fraud network. They helped the criminals based in Dubai by finding mules and facilitating the withdrawal of stolen money.”

The two suspects have been booked under various sections of the BNS and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

The police are continuing to probe the case and are collaborating with authorities in Dubai to track down the cyber criminals behind the scheme.