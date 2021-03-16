IND USA
Two arrested for murder over cricket betting debt

Two men were remanded to police custody on Monday for the murder of a former local politician from Mohan nagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad after fallout of a gambling debt on March 9, according to Krishna Prakash, commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad police
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:01 PM IST

Two men were remanded to police custody on Monday for the murder of a former local politician from Mohan nagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad after fallout of a gambling debt on March 9, according to Krishna Prakash, commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

The deceased man was identified as Vijay Surve (40), a resident of Mohan nagar area of Chinchwad, and was the former local leader of Shiv Sena in Mohan nagar. The former politician is believed to have a history of previous cases against him and operated as a bookie, according to the police.

The two arrested were identified as Harshad Ashokkumar Rathod (29), a resident of Nigdi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Mohammad Ikhlaq Mohammad Iqbal Idrisi (33), a native of Delhi who was living in Nigdi area for over a year.

Rathod has completed his bachelor’s in Pharmacy and ran a lesioning business when he got into the habit of gambling while Idrisi drives and rents a car he owns.

While the first arrest was made by the Pune rural police on March 11, the second arrest was made by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday, according to Prakash.

“Earlier, Rathod claimed to have dropped the deceased person at Dange chowk area of Wakad. Rathod owed money to the deceased man to the tune of 18-20 lakh in form of gambling debt. Surve kept on asking for the money so Rathod decided to kill him. Idrisi had separately asked for some 15,000-20,000 money from Rathod. Rathod asked him to help him with some work in exchange for the money. Idrisi helped him with the murder and then got the money he had asked for, so it was a form of contract killing too,” said Prakash.

The police have seized the car, a Hyundai i10, in which the two picked him up and took him to a ground near the Highway Tower building in Kalbhornagar area along Old Pune-Mumbai Highway. The two have been remanded to police custody until March 19 by a local court.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 364 (kidnapping for murder), 201 (destruction of evidence), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Paud police station of Pune rural police on March 10 and later transferred to Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

