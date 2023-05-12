Home / Cities / Pune News / Two sandalwood thieves arrested

Two sandalwood thieves arrested

ByNadeem Inamdar
May 12, 2023 11:45 PM IST

A crime branch team on patrol duty spotted the accused at a dark alley and questioned them. The duo confessed to the crime after they were interrogated at the police station

The Koregaon Park police have arrested two persons for stealing sandalwood trees from lane number five in the area on Thursday. The accused, identified as Farooq Khan Kadir Khan Shogan (20) and Siraj Nizam Ladawat (22) of Sambhajinagar, committed the crime after threatening the security guard of the housing society, according to the police.

A case has been registered at Koregaon Park police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
A crime branch team on patrol duty spotted the accused at a dark alley and questioned them. The duo confessed to the crime after they were interrogated at the police station. “We have seized a two-wheeler used in the theft and recovered sandalwood logs from their possession. We have invoked Sections 379 and 427 of the IPC against the accused,” said Koregaon Park police station incharge Vinayak Vetal.

accused theft
