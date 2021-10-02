Two arrested in Pune for duplicating rickshaw number plate, raking up 18 violations

PUNE In light of police action against rickshaw drivers in the aftermath of the Wanowrie child sexual assault case, an incident of number plate duplication by a person posing as a rickshaw driver has come to light.

Two people were arrested for making a duplicate of another, permitted rickshaw driver’s number plate and violating traffic rules at least 18 times.

The arrested accused have been identified as Vishal Prakash Gawade (25), a resident of Nigdi, and Mahesh Jalinder Ugade, a resident of Walhekarwadi in Chinchwad.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Afzal Yunus Shaikh (41), a rickshaw driver living in Annabhau Sathe nagar area of Mohammadwadi, Hadapsar.

The complainant started getting messages of violation on his number but did not commit them. Another rickshaw was found roaming around with the same number and violating rules.

The fake rickshaw driver had 18 violations and racked up a fine worth ₹4,800, according to the police.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Chakan police station.

Police sub-inspector Pradeep Gaikwad is investigating the case.

Meanwhile, a 14-year-old girl was kidnapped by a rickshaw driver on August 31 and sexually assaulted by several people.