Two arrested in Pune with four pistols, eight live rounds

In a proactive move to avert any potential untoward incidents ahead of the upcoming festival, Pune city police, during routine patrolling, arrested two individuals in the Hingane area. The accused have been identified as Siddhesh Santosh Patil (28) and Vikas Subhash Sawant (26, both residents of Vadgaon Budruk.

The arrests were made in conjunction with the seizure of four pistols and eight live rounds, marking a significant intervention to maintain public safety.

Night patrolling was aimed to ensure heightened security measures in anticipation of increased public gatherings during the festival season. During patrolling, police got information that two suspects with firearms were spotted at Canal Road in Hingne Khurd area of Pune city.

Acting swiftly on the information, a team of police reached the spot and police arrested two suspects.

During the search, police recovered four country-made pistols worth ₹1.60 lakh, eight live rounds worth of ₹1.64 lakh.

Abhay Mahajan, senior police inspector at Sinhagad Road police station, said, “Considering the festive rush, we have increased our vigilance. During patrolling we got information about two suspects and according to which we have arrested them.’’

Mahajan further said the motive behind the possession of the weapons is yet to be fully elucidated, and the arrested individuals are currently in police custody, cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Police are exploring possible connections to any larger criminal networks or illegal arms trade that may pose a threat to the safety of the community.

A case has been registered at Sinhagad Road police station under sections of 3(25) of the Arms Act and 37(1), 135 of the Maharashtra Police Adhiniyam.

