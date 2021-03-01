Two arrested, one on the run for killing man released from jail during decongestion
A man released from jail during the decongestion process was killed in Alandi and his body was found in the vicinity of the famous Dnyaneshwar Temple in Alandi on February 23.
The deceased man was identified as Mahadev Sham Khandare (30) who was released from jail as a part of the decongestion process initiated in the jails all over the country in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Krishna Prakash, commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad police.
He was killed during a robbery gone wrong in the late hour of February 23. The deceased man was allegedly trying to rob one of the accused.
“The deceased man was not following any of the conditions set by the court based on which he was granted bail and was trying to hide his identity,” read a statement from the Pimpri-Chinchwad police.
Khandare was in jail since 2016 in a case of murder and culpable homicide not amounting to murder registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station when it was in the jurisdiction of Pune rural police.
The two arrested men were identified as Santosh alias Kanchya Kerba Kamble (19) a resident of Kalewadi-Dehu phata in Haveli area of Pune and Ketan Prakash Shinde (18) a resident of Alandi. The two were arrested on February 26 and remanded to police custody until March 3.
A third person identified as Devidas alias Devya Baban Chaure, a resident of Hadapsar area of Pune, is on the run from the Pimpri-Chinchwad police in the case. The third person was identified based on the confession of the two arrested persons, according to the police.
A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Alandi police station.
