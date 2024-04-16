 Two assailants attempt to open fire at bizman in Wakdewadi - Hindustan Times
Two assailants attempt to open fire at bizman in Wakdewadi

ByNadeem Inamdar
Apr 16, 2024 10:42 PM IST

According to the police, Argade had stepped down from his office and was getting into his car when the assailants approached him and attempted to fire two rounds at him

Two motorcycle-borne assailants wearing helmets allegedly attempted to open fire at businessman Dheeraj Dineshchandra Argade (38), a resident of Kohinoor Estate, Wakdewadi at around 3.30 pm on Tuesday.

Police said they are investigating the matter and are checking for possible CCTV footage. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Police said they are investigating the matter and are checking for possible CCTV footage. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, Argade had stepped down from his office and was getting into his car when the assailants approached him and attempted to fire two rounds at him.

However, twice they failed to fire after which they fled towards Shivajinagar Gaothan area, police said. After the incident, Argade lodged a complaint with Khadki police station. Police said they are investigating the matter and are checking for possible CCTV footage.

